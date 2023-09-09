PAWS 5K Walk and Run
Holly Pearson, co-chair of the PAWS Chicago 5K, spoke with CBS 2's Robb Ellis on what attendees can expect at the event.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Developer Steve Moser found code hidden within Uber's iPhone app for an offering that's reportedly codenamed "Chore."
In an attempt to reboot the global economy, central banks slashed interest rates to almost zero, resulting in an era of cheap money. First, it incentivized investors to fund promising (and, in many cases, not so promising) young tech companies. Over the past decade, a dizzying array of challenger banks, e-money services, digital wallets, and more have managed to claw market share away from the legacy incumbents.
Prepare to experience softer, younger-looking skin with this fan-favorite scrub.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
It not only gives you easier access to plugs, it also organizes cables and protects your devices.
Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line of kitchenware sells out fast — so add to cart ASAP!
Take it to the football game, store it in your backpack or keep it in your car — you don't want to be caught with one this fall.
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
In addition to Dave Portnoy feuding with a Massachusetts pizza shop and YouTuber Trisha Paytas fighting with Brianna Chickenfry, the staff has turned against their own. The post What’s going on with Barstool’s ‘Mean Girl’ podcast? appeared first on In The Know.
Michael Kim of Cendana Capital is often a first call for emerging seed-stage fund managers. Cendana has invested in many VC teams that have gone on to enjoy great success – like Forerunner Ventures, K9 Ventures, and IA Ventures. Indeed, Kim tells us that 13-year-old Cendana just closed on $470 million across several new funds that bring the firm’s total assets under management to roughly $2 billion.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
Actress is the voice and model for the bloodthirsty character in the upcoming sequel. She says it's "one of the greatest video games of all time."
Blumhouse-spawned "Exorcist: Believer," "Purge" and "Five Nights at Freddy's" highlight Universal's Halloween Horror Nights.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
Djokovic is back for his 10th US Open final after missing last year's tournament. He'll have a chance to avenge a Grand Slam final loss regardless of his Sunday opponent.
Score a pair of Apple AirPods for $30 off, a top-rated smart TV for just $85 and lots, lots more.
The summer of 2023 is almost over and still we don't have a Cybertruck. New photos of Elon Musk’s Cybertruck, shared by Tesla watchers The Kilowatts, offer an updated look at the vehicle’s interior. It'll be like owning a stainless steel fridge, won't it?
The Federal Aviation Administration has closed the mishap investigation into SpaceX’s first orbital test flight in April, but regulators won’t green light a second launch until the company completes more than 60 “corrective actions.” While the FAA did not disclose the details of the 63 actions SpaceX must take before launching Starship again, the agency did provide a list of just some of what’s expected, including vehicle hardware redesigns, redesigns to the launch pad and additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems. Once SpaceX has implemented all of the corrective actions -- and only at this point -- it can apply for and receive a modified license from the FAA to launch Starship again.
Despite the writer's strike, a new season of "Jeopardy!" premieres next week. Here's what you need to know.