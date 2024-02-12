Some local animals are waking up in a new home this week.

9 Family Connection was a proud partner of Saturday’s “Paws in the Park” event in downtown Orlando.

Photos: ‘Paws in the Park’ celebrates 30th year at Lake Eola in Orlando

Eleven different pet organizations came together at Lake Eola to celebrate the event’s 30th year.

The goal of “Paws in the Park” is to raise awareness about the importance of animal shelters across Central Florida.

Watch: Deputies wrangle runaway kangaroo at Florida apartment complex

“Our biggest hope is people come in, have a great time, they learn a little about Pet Alliance, animal welfare, and how they can contribute, whether it’s volunteering, financially, promoting other things,” said Steve Bardy, executive director of Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Watch: Alaska-native Kodiak bear cubs found roaming on Florida road

Channel 9′s certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry served as emcee for the event while investigative reporter Karla Ray got to judge the costume contest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.