Paws in the Park returns to Orlando for 30th-anniversary event in February

Thousands of dogs and their owners will congregate at Lake Eola next month as an annual tradition and fundraiser returns to Central Florida.

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando invites animal lovers to the 30th-anniversary edition of Paws in the Park on Saturday, Feb. 10. Visitors can enjoy the signature pet costume contest featuring “celebrity” judges and cash prizes followed by a full day of human and canine activities.

Festivities include dock diving for dogs, lure courses, a beer garden, food trucks, shopping and pet adoption opportunities. Pet Alliance’s mobile vet unit will be on-site with free vaccines.

“Orlando’s incredible animal-loving community is like no other, and we are thrilled to join back together for the milestone 30th anniversary year of our most popular annual event,” said Steve Bardy, Pet Alliance’s executive director, in a news release. “With the return of festival festivities like the adorable pet costume contest … we promise this year’s Paws in the Park will be our best to date, and we look forward to seeing everyone and their beloved fur family there.”

The event serves as a fundraiser for Pet Alliance, which helps to save more than 4,000 dogs and cats annually. The fundraising goal for this festival is $176,000, of which more than 60% already has been raised, the organization said.

If you go

Paws in the Park is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 10 at 512 E. Washington St. in Orlando. The event is free and open to the public but fundraising is encouraged before and during the event. For more information, visit petallianceorlando.org or pawsinthepark.org.

