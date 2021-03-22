'Paws on Patrol': Community policing nonprofit teaches dog walkers to spot crimes

Maggie Quinlan, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·3 min read

Mar. 22—As of this month, a Spokane nonprofit with a goal of crime prevention has 100 volunteers trained to check for crimes and code violations on their dog walks.

The Paws on Patrol program, run by Spokane C.O.P.S., short for Community Oriented Policing Services, enlists volunteers who receive training to spot red flags. Volunteers can then report crimes quickly using the organization's website.

"It's empowering people to take back their neighborhoods and make their neighborhood safer in a positive way," said Patrick Striker, executive director of the nonprofit. "Nobody is armed, no one is making arrests. It's building community as a vessel for crime prevention."

Striker said people being vigilant on foot can often notice crimes that police in vehicles can't. He said car prowlers, for instance, will walk up a length of road trying car handles for an unlocked door but usually stop when they hear a car coming. A quieter person on foot might not alert them to stop, he said.

Dog walkers can also note "low-hanging fruits," like code violations involving overgrown bushes and graffiti, he said. The benefit of looking for those violations is based on the broken windows theory, he said. The idea states that disorderly neighborhoods attract crime.

The broken windows approach in policing has garnered some criticism in recent years, Frontline reported, as critics say it can lead to over-policing of minority communities and can burden impoverished people with fines for minor offenses.

Outcomes of police taking the approach have also been unclear, Frontline reported, though some researchers say there is a lack of evidence that issuing more minor infractions reduces serious crimes.

Striker said he understands the criticism but doesn't agree with it.

"Oftentimes in my opinion, (the critic) is somebody who got reported. Maybe they were the house that had the graffiti and the broken-down cars, and now they're angry or they feel sort of picked on," he said. "If you're thinking of it from the standpoint of a community, if my neighbor's house is attracting crime, now that's affecting me."

The goal, he said, should be to try to help neighbors address code violations before using reports as a last resort.

"Go talk to your neighbor: 'Hey, do you need a hand? I'll help you paint over this graffiti. I'll mow your lawn,' " he said. "You can get involved in your community instead of making people feel like they're the problem."

Striker believes being friendly with neighbors makes it easier to notice when things are off. If people know their neighbors are away on a trip and see a car in the driveway, they can text their neighbors to make sure all is well before becoming anxious, he said.

C.O.P.S. recommends throwing block parties and talking about crime prevention there, Striker said.

"Get your neighbors talking and start getting them to know each other," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel eyes another incentive-laden 5G frequency tender in late 2021

    Israel is preparing for another tender to allocate more fifth generation (5G) mobile frequencies as soon as late 2021, aiming to boost the economy from new technologies while giving mobile operators a new revenue stream after years of steep declines. Israel allocated three frequencies -- 700 MHz, 2.6 GHz and 3.5 GHz -- following an auction in 2019, and the Communications Ministry plans to offer ultra-fast broadband frequencies above 24 GHz late in 2021 or early 2022, Tal Elimelech, who heads the ministry's 5G project, told Reuters. More important to the country's telecoms regulator is an investment in the 5G infrastructure and vast applications that will help the public health, agriculture, education and other sectors.

  • Shooting victim's husband says police detained him for hours

    A man who survived the shooting that killed his wife at an Atlanta-area massage business last week said police treated him badly, detaining him in handcuffs for four hours after the attack. Mario Gonzalez said he was held in a patrol car outside the spa. The revelation, in an interview with Mundo Hispanico, a Spanish-language news website, follows other criticism of Cherokee County officials investigating the March 16 attack, which killed four people.

  • New Luxury Cruise Liners Will Be Powered by Giant Solid Sails

    Aimed at a high-end experience, Silentseas cruise liners put out half the emissions of a traditional cruise ship, with no engine noise.

  • NASCAR live updates: Ryan Blaney wins Atlanta Cup race, shocking Kyle Larson

    Blaney executed a late-race pass after Larson led more than 260 laps.

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • 12-year-old stabbed in neck while waiting in line at McDonald’s, Pennsylvania cops say

    The boy was initially listed in critical condition.

  • Republicans who backed Trump's impeachment warn Democrats not to challenge Iowa election

    Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives are warning Democrats not to set a "dangerous precedent" by challenging the certified results of a disputed House election in Iowa. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District by only six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast. State election officials certified the results and Miller-Meeks was sworn into office in January.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Marriage Certificate Proves Harry and Meghan Did Not Marry in Their Backyard as They Told Oprah

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their own wedding certificate has revealed.In the interview, Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50m public wedding on May 19, 2018. The claim has been much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. However others have argued that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview is a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarThe marriage certificate document was obtained by British newspaper the Sun which paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, appears to confirm the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle—and a former official who helped draw up the licence for the wedding told the paper Meghan is “obviously confused” over the marriage.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.“What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop.”Meghan, 39, said in her interview: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom”.The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.However, as The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfil, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”The Daily Beast has sought comment from the Sussexes’ communications team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • A rare photo shows Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos having dinner 17 years ago, before their longstanding feud ignited

    Musk responded to the photo of him and Bezos, tweeting: "Wow, hard to believe that was 17 years ago!"

  • Judge rules front page Mail on Sunday apology can be smaller than Duchess of Sussex demanded

    The Duchess of Sussex’s bid to have a front page statement about her legal victory against the Mail on Sunday published in the same size font as the original story has been rejected after the newspaper argued it would be a "vastly disproportionate interference" with its right to freedom of expression. Lord Justice Warby, sitting at the High Court, said the agreed statement was five times longer than the headline used when the newspaper first published extracts of a letter Meghan sent to her father, making the two “not really comparable.” He also rejected the Duchess’s bid for the same notice to be published on MailOnline for six months, ruling instead that it should be on the home page for 24 hours and a news page for six days following. He said her demand for it to be published in a “prominent position” was not suitably precise or necessary. The judge also rejected the Duchess’s argument that there should be “no further delay” in the publication after she claimed she had been forced to wait long enough and should have certainty. He noted that it was not “red-hot news of a perishable kind” and granted a “stay” of the order, pending an appeal. Lord Justice Warby (pitcured below) made an unprecedented order last month for the Mail on Sunday to publish a front page statement declaring that it had “infringed her copyright” by publishing parts of a “personal and private” letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

  • The husband of Georgia spa shooting victim Delaina Ashley Yaun says officers handcuffed him for hours before telling him his wife died

    Mario González told the news website Mundo Hispánico that the police might have treated him suspiciously because he's Mexican.

  • LeBron James injury update: What's next for the Lakers

    What's next for the Lakers with LeBron James out indefinitely and the team suddenly in a losing streak.

  • 10,000 and counting: The 'Point God' shows no signs of age

    Chris Paul says he knows the secret for why he's still a dominant NBA point guard at an age when most of his peers are getting into coaching or figuring out their next steps in life. “I told the guys in the locker room I've got the easy job,” Paul said grinning. The 35-year-old Paul continued adding to the resume of his Hall of Fame-worthy career on Sunday night, passing 10,000 assists in the Phoenix Suns' 111-94 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • 6-year-old Texas girl shot and killed over spilled water

    According to KPRC-TV, Laurionne Walker, 6, was fatally shot on the morning of March 19, and the police in Pasadena, […]

  • Photos of spring break in Miami Beach show street fights, arrests, and maskless crowds as the city extends its emergency 8 p.m. curfew

    Black community leaders criticized police for using "unnecessary force" on people of color after officers fired pepper balls into the crowd on Saturday.

  • 3 killed in fiery California crash during high-speed pursuit

    Three people were killed in a fiery crash when a motorist fleeing a sheriff's deputy at around 100 miles an hour collided with multiple cars in central California, authorities said. The driver of a black Chevy Camaro sped away after the Fresno County deputy tried to pull him over for reckless driving late Saturday. When the suspect exited State Route 41, the deputy backed off the chase over safety concerns after the Camaro fishtailed and ran a red light near downtown Fresno, police said.

  • Migrants waiting at the US-Mexico border have been photographed wearing shirts that say 'Biden, please let us in!'

    Migrants waiting to be processed at the US-Mexico border have been photographed wearing shirts that appear to mimic Biden's campaign ads.

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.