Paws for Pets: Billy, adorable, friendly tabby kitten & siblings!

A pair of popular OnePlus smartphones just went on sale, hitting record low prices for both. The company’s flagship OnePlus 11 5G went down from $700 to $600, a savings of nearly 20 percent. The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N30 5G got even, well, friendlier with a $50 discount, dropping the cost to $250 from $300. If you’re shopping for a smartphone, no matter your budget, this is a good time to make the plunge.