Paws for Pets: Creampuff & AJ, very friendly bonded sisters

Back in January, Google made some waves -- soundwaves, that is -- when it quietly released some research on AI-based music creation software that built tunes based on word prompts. Today, its sister business Google DeepMind went several steps further -- it has announced a new music generation model called Lyria that will work in conjunction with YouTube, and two new toolsets it's describing as "experiments" built on Lyria: Dream Track lets you create music for YouTube Shorts, and Music AI is a set of tools that it says are aimed at helping with the creative process (for example, building a tune out of a snipped that a creator might hum). Alongside these, DeepMind said it's adapting SynthID -- used to mark AI images -- to watermark AI music, too.