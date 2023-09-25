Paws for Pets: Fluffy & Tobi, bonded siblings who enjoy playing together

TechCrunch

The era of e-commerce has brought choice, convenience, and cardboard boxes. “Everything goes in packaging these days,” said Chantal Emmanuel, co-founder and CTO of LimeLoop, which is a participant in the TechCrunch 2023 Battlefield 200 startup competition. Emmanuel and Ashley Etling, LimeLoop’s other co-founder and the company’s CEO, had worked together previously at an industrial design firm that shipped samples in reusable packaging.