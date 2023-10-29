Paws for Pets: Radish, incredibly affectionate, loves to cuddle & chat with you

TechCrunch

In the Lego-like world of Roblox, about a hundred blocky avatars march through a lamplit street, wielding Palestine flags that are larger than their own animated bodies. During pandemic lockdowns, more than half of all U.S. teens were playing Roblox, a sandbox MMO game that lets users build their own servers and social experiences; even as kids have gone back to school, the game remains incredibly popular with over 65 million daily active users. When 23-year-old Salsabeel (a pseudonym) found out that her younger cousin was attending these protests, she was so moved that she posted on X (formerly Twitter) about it.