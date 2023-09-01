Pawtucket firefighter faces weapons charges after arrest station

PAWTUCKET − A Pawtucket firefighter was arrested after he brought a pistol to a fire station on Newport Avenue, a city spokeswoman said Friday.

Pawtucket police received a tip on Wednesday that the employee was carrying a firearm without a permit, according to Grace Voll, a spokeswoman for Mayor Donald R. Grebien.

Police encountered the man later on Wednesday as he arrived at Station 6 for his shift, found him in possession of a gun and arrested him, Voll said.

The firefighter faces two counts of carrying a pistol without a permit and two counts of possessing a large capacity magazine, according to an online court record.

Under a law passed in 2022, it's illegal to possess a magazine that holds more than 10 rounds of ammunition in Rhode Island.

He was arraigned on Thursday before Judge Melissa DuBose in District Court, Providence.

DuBose set the suspect's bail at $10,000 surety, which requires a defendant to either post 10% of that amount in cash or post the full amount in property.

The mayor's spokesman noted that the firefighter has been placed on paid leave.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: A Pawtucket firefighter is accused of bringing gun to firehouse