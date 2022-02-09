Pawtucket leaders grapple with a string of killings so early in the calendar year

PAWTUCKET — In the years before the pandemic, during a historic low-point for violent crime in the United States, homicides were quite uncommon in Pawtucket.

The city of about 72,000 people saw just one killing in 2017, none in 2018 and just one in 2019, according to statistics compiled by the FBI.

More typically, Pawtucket has seen three or four homicides per year, says police Chief Tina Goncalves.

But since New Year’s Day, 2022, the city next door to Providence has recorded three homicides, making arrests in two of the three slayings.

Fatal shooting: Providence man facing murder charge in homicide outside Pawtucket cigar lounge

Fatal stabbing: Pawtucket's third homicide in nine days

“I think it’s very concerning,” says Goncalves, who acknowledged the trending violence and emphasizes that she and other city leaders, including members of the City Council, are doing what they can to head off future violence.

“They’re all concerned about any type of violent crime in the city,” Goncalves said.

Accounts provided earlier by police suggest that both the killing on Jan. 24, outside Fab City Cigar Lounge, and the Feb. 1 stabbing death near a liquor store on West River Avenue stemmed from disputes.

Less is known about the circumstances of the shooting that felled a Cumberland man on Carnation Street. The case is unsolved.

Goncalves is hoping for some assistance from the public.

“We truly are looking for help,” she says.

“The drive is to solve the crime, to bring justice to that particular family,” she added.

More: Pawtucket man, 22, charged in stabbing homicide outside of a liquor store

Qudus Kafo, 36, of Pawtucket, was shot to death outside Fab City Cigar Lounge on Jan. 24. Bruno P. Vaz, also of Pawtucket, was shot and injured outside the lounge early in the morning.

It appeared that the shooting “stemmed from an earlier altercation" inside the lounge at 1438 Newport Ave., according to police.

Officers went to the lounge at 12:48 a.m. and found two men outside with gunshot wounds, the police said.

Story continues

On Jan. 27, Trequan Baker, 29, of Cambridge Street, Providence, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting, say police.

Soon after that, on Jan. 31, Jovani L. Velez, 28, of Cumberland was shot near the intersection of Carnation Street and Broadway. Velez was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

More: Victim of fatal Pawtucket shooting at Carnation Street identified as Cumberland man

On Feb. 1, 34-year-old Ferdinand Reyes was fatally stabbed near a liquor store on West Avenue.

Alvarado was seen fleeing the area and a short time later, he returned to the scene near 316 West Ave., according to police.

The stabbing happened during a fight between Alvarado and Reyes, whose girlfriends had been feuding, say police.

Pawtucket City Council President David P. Moran also chairs the licensing board that regulates liquor licenses. The panel has a hearing on Thursday to gather evidence and testimony regarding the shooting outside Fab City on Jan. 24.

Moran says the spasm of recent violence is “a little alarming.”

Police and Mayor Donald Grebien have communicated efficiently with local leaders, he said.

“I think it’s out of character to have that many (homicides) certainly in that short amount of time,” he said, adding that such violence in the dead of winter is unusual and also concerning.

Councilor Mark J. Wildenhain’s district includes Carnation Street. He, too, has been interested in the circumstances at Fab City on Jan. 24.

Pawtucket Councilor Mark J. Wildenhain

Wildenhain has focused on risks posed by a certain type of business activity that depends on the sale of liquor to crowds of people late at night.

“It brings an element into the city that I don’t think is desirable at this point,” he said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Pawtucket police Chief Tina Goncalves grapples with spate of homicides