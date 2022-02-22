🌱 Pawtucket Lotto Winner + Affordable Downtown Retail Space

Hello again, Pawtucket! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Pawtucket Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Pawtucket Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Pawtucket long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

A bit of afternoon rain. High: 52 Low: 51.

Here are the top three stories today in Pawtucket:

A Pawtucket woman has won big after playing the Rhode Island Lottery Bingo monitor game over the weekend. The woman bought her $20,000 winning ticket with a two-dollar bet at Li’l General on Central Avenue. The woman reportedly plans to use her winnings to take a trip to Alaska and pay off her car. (WLNE-TV (ABC6)) An affordable retail space has opened to help local entrepreneurs at Still on Main. The owner, Leslie Moore, bought Still on Main, also known as the William Grant Still building on 250 Main Street, to create affordable units of varying sizes for new and “unlikely” entrepreneurs to test their concepts in a mini-mall setting. Still on Main hosts culturally diverse retailers, restaurateurs, and other trades. (Providence Media) Looking for a new job in the Pawtucket area? There are many full-time or part-time in the region as local businesses take advantage of diminishing positive COVID-19 rates. Some of the open roles include customer service, sales, and marketing positions. (Pawtucket Patch)

Today in Pawtucket:

SOAR Referral Info Session At Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless (10:00 AM)

Bookshelf Scavenger Hunt for Teens At Pawtucket Public Library (3:00 PM)

Teen Movie Night - "In the Heights" At Pawtucket Public Library (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

The Tri-County Community Action Agency in Johnston is accepting new clients for its supplemental nutrition education and assistance WIC program. Eligible residents include pregnant, nursing, and postpartum women, as well as children under age 5, who are currently on State Medical Insurance, SNAP, TANF, or meet certain income guidelines. Call 401-351-2750 ext. 6 for more details. (Facebook)

It's the last week of February's daily Take-and-Make craft kits and Cupid's Scavenger Hunt at the library! Stop by during regular hours for your child to take part. (Pawtucket Public Library)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Tuesday. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Miranda Fraraccio

