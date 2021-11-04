Pawtucket man, 25, arrested in connection with series of fires

A fire that damaged an exterior wall and a sign at Rick's Liquors on Broadway is among five Pawtucket fires reported around the same time Monday morning.

A Pawtucket man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with several fires that police say were set in the city early Monday morning.

Helder Mendonca Cardoso, 25, was scheduled for arraignment Thursday morning in District Court, Providence, on four counts of first-degree arson and one count of fourth-degree arson, the Pawtucket police said in a news release.

At about 3 a.m. Monday, police officers and firefighters responded to five fires in the Broadway area of Pawtucket, near the Massachusetts state line.

One of the fires apparently climbed from a pile of debris and burned the side of a three-decker with five children inside.

Another burned a vehicle and another destroyed an awning over a shuttered entryway at Rick's Liquors.

The proximity and timing of the fires suggested a relationship, an investigator said Monday.

