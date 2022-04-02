Pawtucket man, 32, accused of supplying drugs in fatal overdose

Police

PAWTUCKET — A 32-year-old Pawtucket man faced charges Friday after an indictment handed up by a Providence grand jury accused him of supplying drugs that led to a fatal overdose in January.

Walik Morrison, of Montgomery Street, was the focus of an investigation carried out by Pawtucket's narcotics unit.

The investigation started after a fatal overdose at 34 Corrente Ave. on Jan. 25.

On Feb. 15, the police raided Morrison's apartment and seized almost 3 pounds of marijuana, 8 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of fentanyl and 726 counterfeit pressed pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

Morrison and another resident of the apartment, Christine Ait Assi, 36, were arrested.

The indictment handed up on Friday charges Morrison with delivering controlled substance, death resulting.

The indictment charges both Morrison and Ait Assi with conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act; possession with intent to deliver cocaine; possession with intent to deliver fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver parafluorofentanyl; possession with intent to deliver tramadol; possession with intent to deliver xylazine; possession with intent to deliver marijuana; possession of 1 ounce to 1 kilogram of parafluorofentanyl, fentanyl, tramadol and xylazine.

The arraignment of both Morrison and Ait Assi is scheduled for April 6 in Providence Superior Court.

