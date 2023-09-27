Pawtucket man arrested, charged in fatal Cumberland stabbing

CUMBERLAND — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday afternoon in Cumberland, the police said.

Robert Perry, 34, of Pawtucket, is scheduled for arraignment on a murder charge today in District Court, Providence, according to Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson.

Perry is charged in the death of Otis Diggs, 40, who was stabbed in a home in the Ashton Village neighborhood, according to the police.

Perry was arrested Tuesday in Warwick, the police said.

Additional charges possible in stabbing

Shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a residence on Front Street and found Diggs suffering from stab wounds to the lower extremities, the police said. Paramedics treated Diggs at the scene and then he was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police allege that Diggs was killed during a physical altercation between him, Perry and "another individual," Benson said, adding that the three people reportedly involved all knew each other.

He said the investigation is still active and additional charges are possible.

