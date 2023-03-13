Pawtucket man charged with domestic violence murder in death of 84-year-old man

A 34-year-old Pawtucket man is being held without bail on a first-degree domestic violence murder charge in the death of an 84-year-old man, according to the Pawtucket police.

Matthew Dufresne of 50 Eddington St. was charged after police went to the residence on 50 Eddington St. for a well-being check at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday and found the elderly man dead on the floor, the police said.

Dufresne, who was also at the residence, was taken into custody and charged after further investigation, the police said.

The police did not release the name of the victim.

Dufresne was arraigned by a bail commissioner Sunday morning and held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions. He is schedule for a formal arraignment Monday in District Court, Providence.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Pawtucket man accused of killing elderly man