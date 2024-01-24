Pawtucket man sentenced to prison for drunken, wrong-way crash that killed Miriam nurse

A Pawtucket man was sentenced earlier this month to serve 6 to 9 years in prison for driving drunk the wrong way in a crash that killed a nurse on her way to work at a Providence hospital, the Bristol County, Mass., district attorney announced Tuesday.

At about 2:45 a.m. on May 7, 2022, Gonsahn Kamara, 37, was driving an SUV south on the northbound side of Route 495 in Mansfield, Mass., when he slammed into a Toyota Camry driven by Kerrie Dolbashian, District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a press release.

Dolbashian was heading to work at The Miriam Hospital, where she was covering a co-worker's shift, Quinn said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dolbashian, 31, resided in Smithfield, worked as a certified nursing assistant and was to start the nursing program at Community College Rhode Island in the fall of 2022, according to her obituary.

The Massachusetts State Police found Kamara trapped in the SUV, a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder. He was extricated and flown by helicopter to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, where his blood-alcohol content measured .18, more than double the legal limit, Quinn said.

An investigation by Massachusetts State Trooper Brian D’Amico concluded that Kamara's headlights were turned off and he was traveling about 62 mph, Quinn said. He would have seen Dolbashian's car from more than 1,000 feet away but did not try to avoid the collision, the investigation found.

Kamara pleaded guilty in Superior Court, Fall River, to indictments charging him with manslaughter while operating under the influence, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and operating under the influence, 2nd offense, Quinn said.

Family and friends give victim impact statements to the court before sentencing

More than 20 of Dolbashian's friends and family members attended the plea hearing before Judge Gregory White, with six of them giving victim-impact statements before sentencing, according to Quinn.

Quinn said, "This is yet another example of a drunken defendant driving on the wrong side of a major highway, killing an innocent woman who was on her way to work as a nurse to help people."

He said Kamara's conduct was "aggravated by the fact that he had previously been convicted for drunken driving."

"This senseless tragedy will impact the victim’s family and friends for the rest of their lives," Quinn said. "If someone is too drunk to drive, there are other options to get home other than driving drunk and endangering the lives of other people."

