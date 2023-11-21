Pawtucket officer acquitted this year of shooting unarmed teen resigns. What to know.

PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket Police officer Daniel Dolan, who's faced several misconduct allegations, including the shooting of an unarmed teenager in 2021, and most recently a DUI charge, has agreed to resign as part of an agreement worked out with the city, a spokeswoman for the city said Tuesday.

Dolan signed the agreement on Nov. 8 and had 10 days to reconsider, said Grace Voll. That deadline came and went on Saturday and as of now Dolan is no longer on the force, Voll said.

"Ultimately we came to terms with former office Dolan," Voll said.

In exchange for leaving the department, the city agreed to pay health insurance for Dolan and his family for one year, Voll said.

Daniel Dolan takes the stand. He faces three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a fourth count of discharging a gun − his .40-caliber pistol — while in the commission of a crime.

What led up to the resignation?

Dolan was arrested by Coventry police over Labor Day weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Earlier, in January a jury acquitted Dolan of unjustly shooting and wounding an 18-year-old outside a West Greenwich pizzeria in 2021.

Dolan testified he shot Dominic Vincent with his .40 caliber pistol after Vincent "bumped” him with his car.

Prosecutors countered that Dolan, a retired U.S. Marine who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, “blew a gasket” that night, acted like a "lunatic," and treated the incident like a "takedown of al-Qaeda.”

Assistant Attorney General John Corrigan said Dolan “was lying through his teeth,” when he said he was in front of the car and shot in self-defense.

While the jury did not hear any details, Dolan had faced other legal challenges in the last two years, including two civil-rights lawsuits alleging excessive force.

The city had been trying for months to remove Dolan from the department.

Under the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, his disciplinary case began in August with additional hearings dates scheduled through Dec. 8.

In a statement released Tuesday, the city said its outside labor attorney Vincent Ragosta, Police Chief Tina Goncalves, and her internal affairs detectives had “prepared a compelling case for Dolan’s termination.”

But notwithstanding “the strength of the city’s evidence and advocacy for Dolan's termination, a negotiated resignation is far more prudent than the inherent uncertainty and very substantial expense to the taxpayers of a contested LEOBOR termination case.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Embattled Pawtucket officer Dan Dolan resigns from force after DUI charge