🌱Pawtucket Pets In Need Of Homes + R.I. Air Quality Report

Happy Friday, neighbors! Let's get this day started off right. Here's everything worth knowing around town today.

First, today's weather:

Sunny and pleasant. High: 65 Low: 42.

Here are the top stories in Pawtucket today:

Want to add a new member to your family? Look no further than these Pawtucket animal shelters for a pet available for adoption.(Pawtucket Patch) According to the American Lung Association's 2022 "State of the Air" report released this week Rhode Island residents are among the more than 40 percent of Americans living in an area with unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution. The three counties in Rhode Island where data was available; Kent, Providence and Washington, were given an Fs for ozone levels and an As for particle pollution. (Patch) Want to be a Community Captain? ZAP the Blackstone is looking for Community Captains. Community Captains act as liaisons between the Zap team, municipalities and community residents to build successful Zap 50 events. A Zoom meeting for those interested will be held on Wednesday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. (Valley Breeze) State Senator Sam Bell, has written bill proposing that fines of $50 a month be implemented for eligible Rhode Islanders who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19. Reportedly, the $50 fine would apply to all unvaccinated residents 16 and older. For those under 16, the fine would be levied against the parent or guardian. Bell's bill was referred to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee for consideration. (Patch)

From our sponsor:

Today’s newsletter is brought to you in part by Ring, a Patch Brand Partner. Getting some spring cleaning tasks done? Why not refresh your home's security, too. Secure windows, doors, and more with up to $80 off on select Alarm Pro Kits. Don’t wait, offers end 5/1 at 9 p.m. PST.

Today in Pawtucket:

From my notebook:

Pawtucket Police Department: "It’s that time again, time for the 9pm routine! Make sure all valuables are removed from your vehicle, make sure your vehicle is locked, and check all exterior doors and windows to make sure they are also locked."(Facebook)

Pawtucket YMCA: "Is your calendar marked for #HealthyKidsDay on April 30th? The Y has an exciting day planned with games and activities to keep kids moving and learning. Bring your whole family to enjoy this free, fun-filled event." (Facebook)

Heritage Alliance of Pawtucket: Mineral Spring Cemetery on Saturday, April 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Facebook)

Story continues

Loving the Pawtucket Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at karena.garrity@patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today. I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow with a new update!

— Karena Garrity

About me: I am a URI graduate and I have been a community reporter for the better part of the past 20 years. I love Pawtucket and I am honored to be a part of Patch.com. You can reach me at; karena.garrity@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Pawtucket Patch