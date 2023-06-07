Pawtucket police charge ex with murder after woman found injured under window

An initial report that a woman had fallen or jumped out an apartment window in Pawtucket Monday morning led to an investigation and a murder charge against her former boyfriend Tuesday, according to the Pawtucket police.

Guy Williams, 63, of Pawtucket, was charged with first-degree domestic murder and arraigned Tuesday afternoon in District Court, Providence, the Pawtucket police said in a press release.

He was charged in the death Monday of Patricia Fasan, 59, also of Pawtucket.

The police described Williams as Fasan's ex-boyfriend and said the two resided together.

At about 10 a.m. Monday, the police and fire departments responded to an apartment at 560 Prospect Heights for a report of a woman who reportedly jumped or fell from a second story apartment window, the police said in a press release.

The woman, identified as Fasan, was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died Monday night, according to the police.

Investigating the incident, Pawtucket detectives concluded it was suspicious because of "the condition of the apartment as well as the nature of (Fasan's) injuries," the police said.

The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence issued a statement saying, "We are deeply hurting to know another life has been stolen by domestic violence homicide in Rhode Island, with the devastating murder of 59-year-old Patricia Fasan of Pawtucket."

"Patricia deserved to be safe in her home. It is a tragedy that she could not live her life in peace and with the safety she deserved," the coalition said.

Fasan's killing was the fifth domestic violence homicide in Rhode Island this year, according to the coalition. "Each of the other four victims were over the age of 60; Patricia was 59," the coalition said.

The coalition's 24-hour helpline can be reached at 1-800-494-8100.

