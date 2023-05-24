Pawtucket police: Disabled car with wounded man inside linked to shooting

A shooting victim was trying to drive himself to the hospital when the Rhode Island State Police found him in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 95 late Tuesday night, the Pawtucket police said.

The 27-year-old man, who'd been shot in the chest, was found a short time after the Pawtucket police responded to the area of 480 Kenyon Ave. to investigate a report of shots fired, Pawtucket Police Sgt. Christopher E. LeFort said in a press release.

More: Public safety threat over after triple shooting in Johnston

Detectives were able to connect the vehicle, found near Exit 41 in Pawtucket, to the incident on Kenyon Avenue, which happened around 11:10 p.m., according to the police.

The man who'd been shot was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is in stable condition, the police said.

The police are still investigating, and nobody has been arrested.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: State police check disabled car in Pawtucket, find man with gunshot wound