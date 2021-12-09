Pawtucket police seek public's help finding woman, 43, missing since early November

Donna Bennett, 43, has been missing since November 10, according to the Pawtucket police.

The Pawtucket Police Department is looking for the public's help in finding a 43-year-old woman who has been missing since November 10.

Donna Bennett was last seen in the North Main Street area of Providence, the Pawtucket police said. The police on Wednesday posted to Facebook photographs of Bennett apparently taken from security cameras that afternoon.

"Donna Bennett is still missing at this time. Still photos of what she was last seen wearing on 11/10/21 @ 2:13 p.m. while in Providence have been obtained," the post said.

The police also posted photographs of Bennett to Facebook on November 29 in reporting her missing.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Craig Letourneau at 401-727-9100 ext. 818 or at cletourneau@pawtucketpolice.com.

