Pawtucket police standoff ends with Cranston man facing multiple domestic assault charges

PAWTUCKET – Police arrested a Cranston man and charged him with domestic assault Saturday after a lengthy standoff.

Officers were called to Power Road around 6 a.m. after a neighbor called 911. They found a woman across the street with "obvious significant injuries" wearing only a blanket, according to a news release from the Pawtucket Police Department.

The victim said her boyfriend caused the injuries and was inside an apartment, the release from Detective Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said.

Officers could not get the suspect to leave the apartment and called detectives from the Major Crime Unit and SWAT team.

After a standoff, officers arrested the suspect, identified as James Perkins, 40, of Cranston, around 1 p.m. Perkins was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

Perkins was charged with domestic assault, kidnapping, domestic assault by strangulation, felony assault, disorderly conduct and on a prior warrant for third violation domestic assault.

