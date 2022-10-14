Pawtucket police warn parents, others about marijuana packaged as 'common household snacks'

After an arrest and drug seizure Wednesday, the Pawtucket police are advising parents to keep an eye out for marijuana edibles in packages that look similar to packaging for common snacks.

The Pawtucket Police Department is warning "everyone, parents in particular," after they seized "numerous" packages of marijuana edibles in small bags that "closely resembled common household snacks."

The police found the bags Wednesday while executing a search warrant on Reservoir Avenue.

"Detectives seized a large amount of marijuana and packaging material. Also seized were numerous individual sized packages of marijuana edibles in which the packaging closely resembled common household snacks," the police said in a press release.

The police arrested a man on domestic violence and drug charges.

On their Facebook page, the police wrote, "We urge everyone, parents in particular, to pay close attention to the packaging on your food, snacks, and candy, especially as we get closer to Halloween.

"You will notice while the packaging appears incredibly similar to the normal products, there are slight differences. Some of the differences include the marijuana edible packages saying "medibles,' having a marijuana leaf symbol, listing THC, and/or having a cannabis alert symbol. Some common cannabis/marijuana alert symbols are included."

