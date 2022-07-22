Pawtucket soccer stadium: McKee will try again on financing

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien stands at the site of the proposed Tidewater Landing development on the Seekonk River just off downtown. The soccer stadium would go on 10 acres on the land to the right behind him.

Gov. Dan McKee on Monday will try again to get the state's Commerce Corporation to approve a reworked financing plan for a Pawtucket soccer stadium.

The corporation board of directors, which oversees most state economic development spending, last year approved an incentive package for the construction of a housing, shopping and entertainment complex around a professional soccer stadium.

But last month the board members balked when McKee, Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien and team owner Fortuitous Partners asked them to redirect almost all of the public investment into the stadium, leaving funding for the rest of the project uncertain. The estimated cost of construction has soared this year due to inflation.

A stadium-focused package very similar to the one board members had questions about last month will come back before the Commerce Corporation on Monday, state Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner said Thursday.

At a tour of businesses in East Greenwich on Thursday afternoon, Tanner said that after the Commerce Board questioned the deal last month, "we went to work with our colleagues in the City of Pawtucket and the developer to get that done and we have made progress," according to a copy of her prepared remarks provided by the governor's office.

Although Tanner hinted at some small differences in the plan from what was presented in June, she did not describe them in any detail. Including both city and state dollars, the plan presented to the board last month included around $60 million in public funds.

"The Governor made it clear that the project needs to have strong taxpayer protections including that the State money would not flow to the project until the project was actually built and completed," she said.

And, she said, the state "asked the developer to consider adding more housing units to the project."

But the primary concern among board members last month was that by agreeing to put all of the incentives toward the stadium, the state will then have to fork out an unknown amount of money in the future if it wants the rest of the project built.

Neither Fortuitous nor state officials have made any public estimate of the cost of the non-stadium portion of the development.

