🌱 Pawtucket Teen Invents Medical Technology + DHS Shortages

Good day, people of Pawtucket! It's me again, Nicole Fallon-Peek, your host of the Pawtucket Daily.

First, today's weather:

A couple of afternoon showers. High: 40 Low: 38.

Here are the top stories in Pawtucket today:

Pawtucket Patch has rounded up the weather for the upcoming week. Expect a mix of rain and snow showers for tomorrow and Wednesday. For the full precipitation and temperature forecast, click here: (Pawtucket Patch) Fifteen year-old Pawtucket native Anthony Wilds has invented medical technology that alleviates his symptoms of Raynaud's Disease. He worked alongside the New England Medical Innovation Center to create "HotBandz," a wearable armband that promotes blood circulation. Wilds' invention has toured regional and national entrepreneurship competitions and he aims to help others with the disorder, which effects 5-10% Americans. (WLNE-TV (ABC6)) Service Employees International Union Local 580 as well as the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 2882 are calling on State officials to fill major vacancies at the Department of Human Services. Frontline worker shortages have swept the state, and for AFSCME Local 2882 President Rafael Martinez reports having lost half of their workforce. Nearly 50 employees are left to provide resources including food security, child care, health insurance coverage and cash assistance to vulnerable residents. (ABC6)

From our sponsor:

Today's Pawtucket Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Pawtucket:

Statewide Street Outreach Committee on Zoom (4:30 PM)

From my notebook:

This Wednesday, Feb. 9, teens can stop by the Pawtucket Public Library's Teen Center to learn how to make a "Valentine Explosion Box" for someone special . (Pawtucket Public Library)

Good news for those who love Pawtucket's outdoor dining scene: Rhode Island lawmakers recently introduced legislation to extend restaurants' ability to offer outdoor dining , a preferred practice during the coronavirus pandemic. (Pawtucket Patch)

This weekend's icy weather resulted in 42 crashes in the greater Providence area, according to Rhode Island State Police. (ABC 6)

Story continues

Loving the Pawtucket Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Monday off right. I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow with another update!

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Pawtucket Patch