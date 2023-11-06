Pawtucket woman accused of chasing ex-boyfriend in car, firing shots at him

PAWTUCKET – A Pawtucket woman is accused of firing several gunshots at her ex-boyfriend while driving a car with her 4-year-old child inside.

The man, 32, told the police that his ex-girlfriend, 36, started chasing him while he was driving his car in the city early Friday night, the Pawtucket police said in a press release.

"[He] reported that Johnson drove her vehicle into his multiple times and later produced a firearm and pointed it towards him and his passenger," the police said, adding that as the man fled, the woman continued to chase him down and fired several gun shots, striking his vehicle.

No one was injured, police said, and the suspect vehicle fled the scene when her ex-boyfriend drove to the police station.

After the police broadcast a description of the vehicle the woman was driving, it was found in Cranston and she was taken into custody and brought to the Pawtucket police station, the police said.

Through their investigation, the police say they learned that the woman had her child in the car during the incident. The police say they also learned that she had broken into her ex-boyfriend's house earlier in the day and stole his wallet. The police say they found her carrying her ex-boyfriend's wallet.

The gun the police say was used in the incident was found in the house where the shooter had stopped before being apprehended, according to the police.

The woman, who lives in an apartment on Trenton Street, has been charged with domestic felony assault, felony assault, drive by shootings, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a prohibited large capacity feeding device, domestic breaking and entering, child endangerment, firing in a compact area and domestic disorderly conduct, according to the police.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Police: Pawtucket woman chased ex-boyfriend in car, fired gun at him