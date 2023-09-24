Pawtucket woman charged in stabbing death

A 28-year-old Pawtucket woman has been charged with killing her mother Saturday night, the Pawtucket police said.

Officers and paramedics responded to a reported stabbing at the mobile home park at 245 Manton St. at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. From there, they transported one of the residents of the home, 53-year-old Mary Melendez, to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police said Sharita Watkins, 28, who lives at the same address, told them she had stabbed her mother.

Watkins was charged with domestic violence first-degree murder, according to the new release.

She is scheduled to be arraigned at District Court in Providence on Monday morning.

