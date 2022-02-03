Pawz & Klawz Closing At End Of February

LEMONT, IL — Pawz and Klawz Pet Salon, a pet groomer in Lemont, will be closing its doors at the end of February, according to the business' Facebook page.

The pet grooming business, 12263 Walker Road, said it was never able to recover after the COVID-19 business shutdown, and struggled to find pet groomers.

The shop's lease is also expiring soon, and the owners no longer live in Illinois, the business said.

"We bought this shop because we wanted to continue having a local pet salon for our community. One that we all knew loved puppies, and you felt comfortable leaving your fur babies with us," the business said. "We have had the pleasure of grooming so many puppies in Lemont, and we have been there through puppy stages to elderly dogs. We have loved them all. This is why this decision has been so hard."

The business thanked the community and its groomers for the support.

"We have truly enjoyed being part of the community and regret we will not be able to continue serving your grooming needs. As many people know, closing the doors on a business you love is never an easy choice to make," the business said.

