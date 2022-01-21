UPDATE Paxinos man pleads guilty to 2020 killings in Snyder County

Jan. 21—MIDDLEBURG — Family and friends of murder victims Heather Sue Campbell and Matthew T. Bowersox spoke emotionally of their loss during the plea and sentencing hearing in Snyder County Court Thursday of the man who ended their lives.

Christopher T. Fernanders, 57, of Paxinos, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence without parole for the July 10, 2020, fatal shootings of Campbell, his 46-year-old former wife, and her friend, Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg.

The pair was gunned down in the parking lot of a Monroe Township restaurant parking lot where Fernanders followed Campbell after placing a GPS tracker on her vehicle.

"The pain is the most unbearable," said Bowersox's daughter, Skeylar Bowersox, who was 16 when her father was killed. "My dad was the most important person in the world to me. My heart shatters."

Fernanders avoided a possible death sentence by pleading guilty in exchange for several other charges and a notice to seek capital punishment being withdrawn by District Attorney Michael Piecuch.

After President Judge Michael H. Sholley imposed the mandatory life sentence, Fernanders' father, Odell Jackson, of North Carolina, was the first of the family members to speak about how his son's crime has affected so many people.

Looking out into the gallery where several family members of Cambell and Bowersox sat, Jackson expressed his sympathy "for the pain you are all going through."

While he expressed love for his son, Jackson said he also loves and misses his grandchildren, Isabella and Christopher Fernanders, the young children of Campbell and Fernanders, who are now being raised by others.

David Campbell appeared to appreciate Jackson's "heartfelt" words.

He also said he was grateful for the first responders "who were able to comfort my sister" as she lay dying in the parking lot and the restaurant patron, Troy Sprenkle, of Sunbury, who heard gunshots and ran out and shot and wounded Fernanders before he could flee the scene in his truck which contained a letter he wrote outlining his plan to kill.

Piecuch, who like Campbell did not mention Sprenkle by name, said in court that he has been harassed in the aftermath of the deadly incident despite being licensed to carry a concealed weapon and "protecting others."

In a press release issued after the hearing, Piecuch said he is "grateful to the good Samaritan who prevented Fernanders from causing any further harm that day, and to the generous people who came out of the restaurant to give aid and comfort to Heather and Matt before first responders arrived."

Bowersox's former wife, Amy Bowersox, choked back tears as she described struggling to cope with the death of the father of their three daughters.

"You destroyed your own family and you destroyed ours," she told Fernanders who sat between his attorneys, Edward "E.J." Rymsza and Brian Ulmer. "My heart breaks every day. You stole their dad from them. He won't be there for graduations, weddings, babies."

A few friends and family spoke about how Campbell had experienced fear during her marriage and breakup with Fernanders.

Just days before her death she had taken out a protection-from-abuse order against him. Nathan Lyons, a close friend of Bowersox, recalled in court how she related to him the death threats received from her ex-husband.

Campbell's sister, Tiahna Bingaman, looked directly at Fernanders as she expressed her relief and gratitude that he admitted guilt in the slayings and spared his two young children from having to endure a trial.

"I love you and I forgive you," Bingaman said, quoting Scripture and expressing her strong faith.

When given a chance to speak, Fernanders had no comment.