🌱Paxlovid @ UC Davis Health + Guns & Hoses + Hop Sing on HBOMax

Periods of clouds and sun. High: 60 Low: 38.

Pfizer’s COVID treatment pill, Paxlovid, has already proven to be highly effective against the omicron variant. It’s in limited supply and only offered through UC Davis Health in the Sacramento area. Paxlovid stops the virus from replicating, basically allowing your body to take over and kill it. Right now it’s only being offered to the most at-risk patients and there’s an extremely limited supply. But UC Davis Health expects Paxlovid to be more widely available in the community soon. (CBS Sacramento) A Sacramento-centric comic book series is hoping to get the silver screen treatment. Writer and creator Brent Trayce Sands said his original inspiration came from a popular Marvel superhero character. "What decided to make me move forward and actually make it a company is when I saw the Black Panther movie," Sands said. A year later, he opened a DOCO storefront to showcase his Sacramento Superhero, Impound. Now, he is trying to make a live-action movie. Sands partnered with Sacramento director Mikey Rare to make a movie trailer. A short clip of the trailer has been released, showing Impound scouring the streets of Sacramento, fighting his foes. The full version of the trailer drops on Feb. 28. That is also when a Kickstarter campaign begins, so they can raise funds to be able to shoot the movie. (KCRA3) Sacramento area firefighters and law enforcement officers faced off on the gridiron Saturday in the 48th Annual Pig Bowl "Guns & Hoses" charity football game. The competition is meant to not only help local charities, schools, and non-profit organizations, but also to unite civil service employees and the community. Preceding kickoff, fallen first responder families were honored at the 50 yard line with a color guard and five helicopter flyover. (ABC10) A homemade explosive device detonated inside of a car in south Oak Park within the same week and less than a mile away from another vehicle that also exploded from a homemade device, Sacramento police said. The first explosion happened on Sunday, Jan. 23 around 9:46 p.m. near 4000 block of 34th Street. The second bomb detonated Friday, Jan. 28 around 6:03 p.m. near 20th Avenue and 32nd Street. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in solving the two cases. The Sacramento Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers (916) 443-4357. The tip line is anonymous, and a reward for information is possible. (KCRA3) Three men were arrested Friday afternoon after law enforcement tracked them down through a cellphone stolen during a robbery in Sacramento. At 3:41 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by hold-up alarms at a jewelry business on Howe Avenue near Hurley Way. Three men approached the robbery victim at gunpoint, officials reported. Deputies said the victims’ cellphone was in a briefcase that was taken, allowing law enforcement to track the vehicle. Without incident, officers located and arrested 21-year-old Jasoni Darien Davis of Fairfield, 20-year-old Keishawn Zachary Jones of Fairfield, and Reginald Philanders Soriano, an Antioch man in his 20s. The victim was unharmed during the robbery. (FOX40)

Happy Time Arcade is STAB Comedy 's virtual game room. Big mainstream games, weird penny games from the discount bin of online game shops, they play it all, interspersed with questionable voice dubbing and commentary. Sounds kind of like Mystery Science Theater 3000 for arcade games... (7:00 PM)

Shiner and Onelinedrawing will be rocking at Goldfield Trading Post in Sacramento . (7:00 PM)

Anastasia is playing at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center. Proof of vaccine or negative COVID test required. (7:30 PM)

Discover the stories behind America's Asian restaurants , including @Visit_Folsom’s @HopSingPalace , in the new @HBOMax series , Take Out with @LisaLingStagram.⁠⁠(Instagram)

There are only days left to save $10 on registration for Doggy Dash — early bird pricing ends on January 31st! Spread the word to be sure your friends and family can take advantage of discounted pricing! (Facebook)

It's the last day to nominate someone for the Cordova Community Volunteer Awards!

Check out all of the events across the Sacramento region to ring in the Lunar New Year! (ABC10.com KXTV)

Live Pro MMA in Sacramento! (February 12)

Jeri Karges has been living in and loving the Sacramento region for over 30 years.

