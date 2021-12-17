Up, up and they pay: $2.6M winning bid for Superman #1 comic

Yahoo Entertainment

Season 6 of The Masked Singer came to an end Wednesday night as the winner was crowned and the final two celebrities were unmasked. In perhaps the closest Masked Singer race ever, and the only finale to feature just two finalists facing off, the Bull and Queen of Hearts each performed twice — one stripped-down acoustic tune, and one over-the-top showstopper. Both contestants chose personally meaningful, inspirational songs that touched the judges’ and viewers’ hearts and, in the end, the Bull and Queen of Hearts were respectively revealed at the night's end to be singer, choreographer, YouTuber and LGBTQ+ icon Todrick Hall and four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel. “When I was younger, I always felt like I was playing a character. Boys are supposed to play sports, and I tried. Boys aren't supposed to let their emotions show, so I tried that too. But secretly I always knew I was someone else, and when there's no role models like you, it can make you feel a little invisible. It took me a long time to find the people who saw me for who I truly am, and that changed everything. Now my focus is to help others who are looking for their place,” Todrick said of his decision to get into character as the Bull this season. “I would just say that we grow up and we believe in ourselves so much as little kids, and then somewhere along the line, the world starts to pick apart at you, and they start to make you realize the things about you that are different. So, I think that being inside this costume gave me courage.” However, In the end, it was the Queen of Hearts who reigned supreme. After winning the Golden Mask, Jewel declared, “It really is an honor to be in the hall of costumes and with the other amazing winners. And everybody was so talented on this show. And it's just the privilege of a lifetime to get to be yourself. This show oddly really gets at your essence, and I find that really special about this show. It really reminded me of before I was famous, singing in a coffee shop, and to be able to just have people react to your voice not knowing anything else was really touching. I'm not a cool person, I never have been, but I have a lot of heart, and that's why I wanted to be the Heart.”