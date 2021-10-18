How to pay? Biden agenda at risk
While the Biden Administration continues to push the narrative that the multi-trillion dollar reconciliation bill will cost “zero,” its' simultaneous call for historically high tax increases suggests otherwise. The Administration’s tax proposals come on top of what many claim is another mendacious Biden narrative - that the rich are undertaxed. Doug McKelway looks at the real numbers and how they’re playing into the larger debate over the Administration’s Build Back Better proposal.