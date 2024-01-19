Pay boost at Daytona Beach City Hall? Mayor and city commissioner raises under discussion.

DAYTONA BEACH — Daytona Beach's mayor currently earns $41,059 annually, and the six city commissioners each make $23,650 per year.

Is that enough? Are they due for raises?

It's the mayor and commissioners who will be making that decision in the coming months, although any pay increases wouldn't take effect until the winners of this November's election take office on Nov. 20.

A five-member Salary Review Committee appointed by city commissioners met three times late last year. The committee recommended that the city set the mayor's pay at 75% of the Volusia County Council chairperson's salary, and set city commissioners' salaries at 75% of the mayor's annual earnings.

County Chair Jeff Brower currently earns $65,254 per year. So if commissioners agree with the citizen committee's suggestion, that would bump up the mayor's salary to $48,940.

City commissioner salaries would shoot up to $36,705.

Daytona Beach city commissioners are considering raising the annual pay for the mayor and commissioner posts. Pictured standing from left to right are City Commissioners Quanita May, Stacy Cantu, Paula Reed and Ken Strickland. Seated from left to right are City Commissioner Monica Paris, Mayor Derrick Henry and City Commissioner Dannette Henry.

"By establishing the mayor's rate of pay based upon a percentage of the County Council chairperson, which is annually reviewed and established by the Florida Legislature (and adjusted in accordance with the Volusia County Charter), and the commissioners' rate of pay based upon a percentage of the mayor's pay, the compensation level will always be current and relevant, removing, or at least minimizing, the need for future salary review committees," Rob Gilliland, the committee's chairperson and a former Daytona Beach city commissioner, wrote in the committee's recommendations report.

At their meeting Wednesday night, commissioners voted unanimously to consider raises, but they didn't take any binding action yet. They'll make their decision when a salary measure is placed on their meeting agenda next month or in March.

How the mayor and commissioners get raises

Everything commissioners do regarding their salaries has to follow rules laid out in the City Charter.

The City Charter says that if commissioners pass an ordinance increasing their annual salaries, the new measure couldn't be effective until new four-year terms begin. So the earliest raises could begin would be Nov. 20.

Daytona Beach staggers its City Commission elections, so not every seat is up for re-election at the same time. Every two years, three of the six commission seats are up for re-election. Every four years, the mayor's seat is in play.

This year, the mayor's seat is up for re-election, as are the Zone 2, 4 and 6 city commissioner seats. In 2026, Zones 1, 3 and 5 are will be up for re-election.

The City Charter spells out several timing requirements. An ordinance increasing commission salaries has to be adopted at least six months prior to the next regular city election, which is Nov. 5.

So commissioners would have to take their first vote on a pay hike by April 17, and they would have to adopt the measure no later than May 1.

Daytona Beach city commissioners who are in office beginning on Nov. 20 could receive higher pay than the current commissioners and mayor. That decision will be made within the next month or two.

Commissioners also had to appoint the salary review committee at least a year before the next general election, which they did on Nov. 1.

Committee members had to submit their recommendations in writing by Jan. 15, and they turned in their report Dec. 4.

Elected office demands 'significant time commitment and personal cost'

The committee had to include at least five members of the community, and at least two of them had to be former elected city officials. There were three former Daytona Beach city commissioners on the committee: Gilliland, Ruth Trager and Steve Miller. The other members were Emily Nice and David Butts.

The committee met three times in November, and members reviewed salaries of other elected officials in many other jurisdictions.

The committee also discussed things that could justify a pay increase for the mayor and commissioners, such as the city's growing population that has reached 81,000 and continues to climb.

They also discussed the time the mayor and commissioners devote to their elected positions. Reading through their commission meeting agendas can take hours if they do it thoroughly, and they spend many more hours attending various types of public meetings and events.

Elected officials dedicated to serving their constituents also put in a lot of behind-the-scenes work taking phone calls, answering emails, helping the people in their zones with problems, connecting on social media and talking to people they bump into everywhere from church to the grocery store.

The committee also talked about setting a pay rate that would encourage people to run for a city commission seat or the mayor's post.

"There is a significant time commitment and personal costs associated with representing the citizens of the city while serving on the city of Daytona Beach Commission," the committee report stated.

You can reach Eileen at Eileen.Zaffiro@news-jrnl.com

