Need a pay boost for the holidays? These Kentucky state jobs offer a salary around $70K

Job seekers after high pay might be dissuaded from looking for work in Kentucky’s public sector, but with more than 300 positions listed on the state’s employment website, there’s a lot of opportunity out there.

If you’re looking for a job to help boost your wallet this holiday season, these five high-paying positions might be the perfect fit. Several offer annual salaries close to $70,000, along with benefits that come with working in state government.

You can search all available state government jobs through the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet’s online portal at personnel.ky.gov/Pages/Careers.aspx. There, you can filter and search by agency, county and more.

Nurse supervisor

Salary: $72,779 ($34.99 hourly), in addition to $15.09 per hour locality premium

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Job Description: This position is based out of the Joseph “Eddie” Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center, a 156-bed long-term care facility located in Hopkins County. The job revolves around the typical duties of a nurse with a mix of management responsibilities, such as supervising nurse aides, preparing schedules and time sheets and training new hires.

Qualifications: The candidate must be a registered nurse, and the position asks for at least three years of experience working in that role. However, a bachelor’s degree in nursing can substitute for one year of the required three years experience.

Deadline to apply: Dec. 5, 2023

Social service clinician II

Salary: $67,295.52 annually

Agency: Department of Juvenile Justice

Job Description: In this social work job, responsibilities include overseeing treatment for juveniles, leading counseling and therapy sessions for groups and individuals and supervising staff.

Qualifications: This position requires a master’s degree in social work, sociology, psychology, marriage and family therapy or another related field. The candidate must have at least two years of social work experience. Alternatively, a bachelor’s degree and four years of experience can be substituted for the primary education and experience required.

Deadline to apply: Dec. 6, 2023

Wildlife biologist IV

Salary: $49,282.32 to $73,924.56

Agency: Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources

Job Description: The focus of this job is conservation. It specifically involves working with farmers and landowners, requiring the individual to draw on subject matter expertise and people skills.

Qualifications: This job requires a bachelor’s degree in biological science, wildlife biology, fish and wildlife management, conservation biology, natural resources, environmental sciences or a related field. It asks for at least five years experience working in wildlife management, but an advanced degree can be used to substitute some of that required experience.

Deadline to apply: Dec. 15, 2023

Fiscal manager

Salary: $4,106.86 to $5,686.20 monthly

Agency: Department of Education

Job Description: This role directs the business and administrative affairs of Kentucky’s School for the Deaf. That entails overseeing operating budgets, buying, billing and general bookkeeping, among other duties.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s in accounting, business administration, public administration or a related field is required, along with two years of professional accounting experience.

Deadline to apply: Dec. 6, 2023

Policy and research consultant

Salary: $70,768.32

Agency: Department of Community Based Services (DCBS)

Job description: Job responsibilities of this consulting position include researching and analyzing public policy issues for DCBS. That could involve preparing or giving a presentation to officials about a public policy matter, contributing to the agency’s strategic planning or making recommendations to streamline agency operations.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree in engineering, social work, public administration, public relations, accounting, education, business administration, public health, public health administration, biology, epidemiology, health care administration, psychology, sociology, anthropology or a related field. This position also requires five years of experience working in public policy, but a master’s degree or higher can substitute experience year-for-year.

Deadline to apply: Dec. 9, 2023

Do you have a question about employment in Kentucky for our service journalism team? Let us know via the Know Your Kentucky form below or email us at ask@herald-leader.com.