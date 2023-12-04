Need a pay boost for the holidays? These Pennsylvania state jobs offer more than $84K

Pennsylvania’s workforce appears strong as 2023 nears its end.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s October unemployment report, the commonwealth’s unemployment rate sits at 3.4%, marking a record low since at least January 1976. The report says the commonwealth’s continued success in managing unemployment can be credited in part to gains in non-farm jobs across several sectors, including education and health services, which saw the largest boost (roughly a record-high 2,300 positions) between September and October.

If you’re still searching for a job with steady pay and strong benefits, a position in the public sector might be your best bet. Here’s a look at some of the highest-paying opportunities open and advertised publicly through the commonwealth’s online portal as of late November.

Staff psychiatrist openings

Salary: $189,399 to $223,708

Agency: Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Description: Openings are available for staff psychiatrists at Warren State Hospital (Warren County) and Clarks Summit State Hospital (Lackawanna County). For both positions, experts in the role will perform formal psychiatric assessments and reviews, consider diagnoses and “ensure proper psychopharmacological treatment is applied to each individual patient,” the job descriptions read. These psychiatrists are also tasked with forming treatment plans for patients and working with hospital leadership to keep treatments running smoothly with steady progress.

Applicants should have completed residency or a training program in psychiatry that meets certification requirements posted by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology or the American Osteopathic Board of Neurology and Psychiatry. A license to practice medicine in Pennsylvania is also required.

Staff physician 2

Salary: $157,380 to $197,517

Agency: Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Description: Clarks Summit State Hospital in Lackawanna County is searching for a new physician to join its clinical services department. A physician in this role would perform admission history and physical exams, review records, formulate medical diagnoses, create treatment plans, perform monthly reviews of patients’ medication profiles and perform medical exams as needed.

According to the job posting, applicants are expected to hold at least three years of experience or training in the practice of medicine, plus a license to practice medicine in Pennsylvania.

Dentist openings

Salary: $128,274 to $174,358

Agency: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

Description: The commonwealth is looking for dentists who would work with inmates and oversee dental operations at several state correctional facilities across Pennsylvania. Notably, these roles operate Monday through Friday during normal business hours with no on-call duties and no work expected in the evenings or on weekends.

“As a dentist in the Department of Corrections, you will be responsible for supervising the work of the dental staff on a daily basis,” the job description reads. “You will be responsible for all aspects of the clinical services provided to the inmate population by DOC dental clinical staff.

Dentists in this role will provide basic dental care for inmates while consulting with patients and referring them to physicians, oral surgeons and other health care professionals as needed.

As of late November, positions are open at correctional facilities in Clearfield, Forest, Huntingdon and Somerset counties. Serious candidates should have a license to practice dentistry and training through graduation from an approved school of dentistry, according to the job listings.

Information technology executive 4

Salary: $125,771 to $171,248

Agency: Pennsylvania Office of Administration

Description: This senior-level position oversees several activities within the use and operation of information technology in Pennsylvania, including policy development, strategic planning, application inventory, enterprise risk management, training, outreach and more. Effectively, someone in this role would help state government technology advance its policy, planning and risk management, according to the online job posting.

The job, based in Dauphin County, is eligible for part-time remote work. Someone in this role should have at least 13 years of professional IT experience (with at least three years in a managerial capacity) or nine years of professional IT experience with the addition of a bachelor’s degree. Applicants should also have experience working with enterprise architecture, risk management, strategic planning and other key fields.

Public health toxicologist

Salary: $110,240 to $167,531

Agency: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Description: A toxicologist in this high-level role will work within the Pennsylvania Bureau of Epidemiology’s Division of Environmental Health, specifically on the new environmental toxicology team. Much of the position’s work surrounds evaluating toxicological information related to environmental chemical exposures, largely to “ensure accurate and timely dissemination of information to the public and other stakeholders,” the listing reads.

Other key responsibilities include supervising staff, developing policies and procedures and conducting follow-up studies and investigations. The job, based in Dauphin County, is eligible for remote work part-time, generally up to three days per week. Requirements for the role include at least three years of post-doctoral experience in toxicology or pharmacology, plus a doctoral degree in toxicology or a closely related field.

Regional director, Human Relations Commission (Pittsburgh)

Salary: $96,626 to $146,798

Agency: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

Description: Working for Pennsylvania’s Civil Rights Enforcement Agency, a regional director in this role would guide staff in performing investigation, conciliation, administration and enforcement work in the Pittsburgh region. Some key duties include developing and maintaining a budget, researching communities facing conflicts, providing recommendations to agency management, directing the collection and analysis of data and educating the public regarding their rights under the Human Relations Act and the Fair Education Opportunities Act, according to the job posting.

This job, based in Allegheny County, is eligible for up to two days per week of remote work. Applicants should have at least six years of professional experience in human relations, equal opportunity or civil rights work, including or supplemented by three years of professional supervisory experience and a bachelor’s degree.

Regional waterways and wetlands program manager (environmental program manager)

Salary: $84,597 to $128,627

Agency: Department of Environmental Protection

Description: This Montgomery County-based job tasks an environmental professional with supervising and managing permitting, compliance, assessment, planning, technical assistance and financial assistance regarding the regulatory implementation of Pennsylvania’s Waterways and Wetlands Program in the southeast region. The program works to aid the regulation, permitting and supervision of dams, reservoirs wand water obstructions and encroachments throughout the commonwealth to promote health, safety and welfare while maintaining and protecting natural resources.

According to the job description, someone in this role should have at least two years of experience as an environmental group manager. A successful applicant could also have seven years of professional environmental protection experience that includes two years of technical supervisory experience and a bachelor’s degree in the biological, physical or environmental sciences, engineering or a closely related field.

This job is eligible for up to three days of remote work each week. Occasional travel is required, according to the online job posting.