Pay was a factor in new deputy prosecutors coming to Madison County

Mar. 3—ANDERSON — For the new deputies hired in the Madison County prosecutor's office, additional pay was a factor.

Over the past year, Prosecutor Rodney Cummings has hired six new deputies from Marion and Hancock counties.

Last year, the county increased pay for deputy prosecutors after a public safety income tax was passed, providing Madison County with an additional $1.5 million annually.

All new deputies said the recent increase was a factor in their coming to Madison County.

"I wasn't going to apply here, and (Chief Deputy Prosecutor) Andrew (Hanna) reached out to me, and I was going to decline," said Justine Szostak. "The money was definitely a factor."

Matt Savage had been supervising 25 people in Marion County and got a raise when he came here.

Cummings has been prosecutor for 25 years and is running unopposed for reelection this year in the Republican primary; no Democrat has filed for election to the office.

"Stability was a factor for me," Savage said. "A large portion of the office is committed. Turnover in Marion County was insane."

Alexander Echeverria had worked as a public defender in Kosciusko County and then worked in Marion County for three years in the prosecutor's office.

"I didn't have too much interest in criminal law in law school," he said. "A good friend asked me to try the other side (criminal law) and worked for the Marion County prosecutor for three years. I came to Madison County because I was looking to expand and work on some more challenging cases.

"My grandmother always told me I was going to be an attorney and that stuck in my mind," he said. "Thought I was good at making my point at a very young age."

Melissa Broadus passed the bar exam in February 2021 and had been working as a staff attorney at a private firm in Indianapolis.

She said the office's structure and training helped her decide to come to Madison County to further her career. "I'm excited about it."

Story continues

Broadus will handle Level 6 felony cases, which are the least serious felonies.

"I decided when I was young that I was going to be an attorney," she said.

Savage graduated from IU school of law in 2009 and has been handling felony cases in Marion County since 2012.

"It was a good opportunity to get back in the courtroom. I was doing a lot of supervising in Marion County," he said of coming to Madison County. "I liked teaching, but I wanted the opportunity to get back into the courtroom."

Szostak had been working in the Marion County prosecutor's office as a general major felony prosecutor.

"When I first started, I was in juvenile for three months and eventually moved to major felony cases," she said.

Cummings said Anderson has the same crimes as Indianapolis does but at a smaller scale. This gives new deputies a chance to do real prosecuting.

"I think prosecutors make a real difference in a community," he said. "I'm not sure that happens in Marion County, so there was some frustration."

Szostak said it was important to be in a community where she an grow as an attorney.

Shari Blessing was an Administrative Law Judge for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Before that, she was a deputy prosecutor in Marion County for 15 years, with the majority of that time in the Domestic Violence and Special Crimes Unit.

She was hired in September.

Cathy Wilson is working for Cummings for the second time in her career.

She was a deputy prosecutor in Madison County from 2004-2006 and returned in September.

She has worked major felony crimes in both Marion and Tippecanoe counties.

Wilson had been working as the sexual assault and domestic violence prosecutor in Hancock County from 2016 until returning to Madison County.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.