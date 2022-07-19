Spending power squeeze worst for 20 years

Woman working in a coffee shop

Regular pay is falling at the fastest rate since 2001 when taking into account rising prices, official figures show.

Between March and May, pay excluding bonuses was down 2.8% from a year earlier when adjusted for inflation - the fastest drop since records began.

Household budgets are being hit by soaring food, fuel and energy costs, with inflation at a 40-year high.

Meanwhile, job vacancies continued to increase, although the rate is slowing.

Vacancies were up by 6,900 between April and June compared to the previous quarter, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The accommodation and food service sectors saw the biggest rise but this was offset by falls in other industries, including wholesale and retail trade and motor vehicle repairs.

ONS head of labour market and household statistics, David Freeman, said the figures showed a "mixed picture" for the labour market.

"Following recent increases in inflation, pay is now clearly falling in real terms both including and excluding bonuses," he said.

"Excluding bonuses, real pay is now dropping faster than at any time since records began in 2001."

Pay including bonuses was down 0.9% when adjusted for inflation.

Average total pay growth for the private sector was much higher than for the public sector - at 7.2% for March to May compared to 1.5%, before taking account of inflation.

It comes as the government is due to unveil this year's pay deal for 2.5 million public sector workers, including teachers, nurses, doctors, police officers and members of the armed forces.

Unions are calling for wages to reflect the cost of living - but ministers have signalled the pay deal will not match price rises, warning this would push inflation even higher.

Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - hit 9.1% in May, the highest level in 40 years and is expected to climb further by the autumn.

James Reed, chairman of Reed, one of the UK's largest recruitment businesses, said the UK was seeing "a two-speed workforce", with big pay offers being made to people with certain skills.

"So you might be seeing 25% plus pay offer increases to get people to move jobs. But then we're seeing other parts of the economy where pay hasn't moved much at all and that is concerning because more and more people will end up living in in-work poverty," he told the BBC's Today programme.

Max Poynton says his doughnut firm is struggling to recruit

Max Poynton, operations director at Project D, a doughnut firm in Derby, says it is really hard to find staff at the moment, particularly experienced people.

"I think a lot of people after the pandemic have gone and retrained, upskilled themselves and the same pool of people that was there before maybe isn't there anymore."

He knows staff are struggling, with some ride-sharing on their way into work to save money. Some have asked directly for a pay rise but with the business facing increased costs on everything from electricity to diesel to flour and icing, he says it is simply not an option.

"I'd love to be able to say yes but at the moment it's tough to offer any sort of pay rises, especially with the uncertainty of not knowing how much our costs are going to increase over the next six months."

Dan Bond, who works in the doughnut factory, says his last pay rise was in April when the minimum wage went up. Since then Dan, who drives to work, has seen a huge rise in the cost of filling up his tank.

However, he is unsure whether he would ask his employer for a pay rise.

"I know they're also experiencing hard times," he says. "So do I put that pressure on as well?"

Dan Bond is feeling the impact of rising prices

The ONS's Mr Freeman said demand for labour was "clearly still very high", with unemployment falling again and another record low for redundancies.

For March to May, the unemployment rate was estimated at 3.8%, a fall of 0.1 percentage points compared to the previous three-month period.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said the figures "underline how strong our jobs market continues to be".

But he added: "I am acutely aware that rising prices are affecting how far people's hard-earned income goes, so we are providing help for households through cash grants and tax cuts."

However, Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, Pat McFadden, said the Conservatives had "failed to grow the economy, which has left people more exposed to inflation and the cost-of-living crisis".