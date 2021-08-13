Pay a fee, scammer says, and they’ll give you the police report with your name on it

The Lexington Police Department is alerting citizens to a possible telephone scam.

Police said in a news release Friday that a caller posing as a law enforcement official has been calling people and telling them that “their name appears in a recent police report.” The scammer offers to send the person a copy of the report if they pay a fee.

The police department says a call-back number ending in 3892 is given.

“This is an actual Lexington Police Department phone number; however, citizens should be aware that any individual contacting them under these circumstances is engaging in a scam,” police said in the release. “The Lexington Police Department does not solicit money from citizens in return for information.”

Police asked anyone with information about the scam to call them at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 tips app available at P3tips.com.