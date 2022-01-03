🌱 Pay It Forward In 2022 + New-To-The Market + Basketball Time

Good morning, people of Scottsdale! Geoff Campbell here with the latest Scottsdale Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and cool. High: 63 Low: 38. Scottsdale Weekly Weather Forecast is here. (Scottsdale Patch)

Do your new year resolutions include volunteering? According to AZ Central reporting, if that's the case, you need to reach out — it's easy. "We all need to be reminded if we think we're in a tough spot or rough shape, that there are people that really need a hand," said Rhonda Oliver, HandsOn Greater Phoenix Director. HandsOn Greater Phoenix creates a volunteer event schedule that matches doers with those in need — learn more here. (AZ Central) Five new homes are for sale in Scottsdale! Patch makes it easier to track up-to-date listings. The newest-to-the-market houses in the Scottsdale area include a one and one for $270,000 and a six and seven in Paradise Valley for $12.0 million. Here's hoping you find what you want! (Scottsdale Patch) Scottsdale High Schools' basketball seasons are heating up. According to Patch reporting, the various permutations and combinations of local rivalries ensure that the season will be an interesting one. Reportedly, attendance is likely to remain limited due to the pandemic. Check out the schedule in the link and call ahead regarding fan expectations before you go. (Scottsdale Patch)

Airport delays continue due to weather, COVID-19, and staff shortages. (FOX 10 News Phoenix)

Fountain Hills Town Council Meeting — Council Chambers (5:30 p.m.)

Planning Commission Meeting - Paradise Valley Town Hall (6 p.m.)

Scottsdale Community College collaborates with Maricopa County Public Health Dept. to host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics (SCC Parking Lot F) on campus; no appointment is necessary. Appointments are available Tuesdays in Jan. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Facebook)

Sign-up for the 2 8th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Dinner Celebration — Embassy Suites Scottsdale Resort. (Facebook)

15-year-olds and older are eligible to apply for a part time-job with Scottsdale Parks & Recreation as a lifeguard. Click here to learn more. (Facebook)

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community vaccinations and boosters are available on Tuesdays at the Salt River Clinic and Fridays at the Salt River Community Building. (Facebook)

Gov. Doug Ducey will speak at the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville East on Jan. 12 from 7:30-9 a.m. (Facebook)

Scottsdale Police Department reminds us to close our garage doors! Open garage burglaries are the most prevalent crimes, according to the post. (Facebook)

