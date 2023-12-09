Pay forward holiday hunger, pay off your fines

Dec. 8—The Ector County Library's long-awaited return of Food for Fines is finally here after many years in time for the holiday season. For the month of December, if you come in the central library to the front desk and donate non-perishable food item cans, you can have your fines waived, a news release said.

For every 8 oz. can of food you bring in, the library will deduct 1 overdue fee on items already returned. One can of food equals one fine waived.

Patrons need to show their library card so their accounts can be cleared correctly.

Not accepted: fresh fruits; vegetables; glass containers; dented or expired cans; cans without label; pouches; bags; boxes.

Many thanks to our community partners West Texas Food Bank and Ector County Commissioners Court for making this possible to our friends and neighbors, the release said.