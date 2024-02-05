Pay It Forward: Martin City Melodrama’s ‘Oldies but Goodies’

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Bernita Cauthon and her sister have seen thousands of shows at the Martin City Melodrama & Vaudeville over 39 years.

“Jeanne Beechwood has so much love for her dogs and her theatre,” said Bernita, “that I felt inspired to recognize her by nominating her for Pay It Forward.”

Beechwood is an actress, and back in 2014, she added dog rescue to her resume. She rescues senior dogs, at least 10 years old, from local shelters to let them live their lives out in comfort, love, and on-stage.

Pay It Forward: Miss Chelsea keeps residents going

The dogs help Beechwood tell her stories as fellow actors, understudies and parts of the crew.

Bernita and her sister surprised Jeanne during a live shot on the FOX4 Morning Show with the $400 gift card.

Jeanne says it will pay for dog food for a month and help with the vet bills.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.