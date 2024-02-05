Pay It Forward: Sydney & Mike’s Angels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robin Moreno helps friends pass out food and personal hygiene items to the those experiencing homelessness. The organization is called, “Sydney and Mike’s Angels,” and they cover the homeless in the Historic Northeast Neighborhood.

“Tesa Aquino Pennington is selfless and deserves the Pay It Forward gift card to help with her work,” Moreno told FOX4’s Kathy Quinn.

The FOX4 crew surprised Tesa at work and she was truly grateful.





