Pay Grace Forward removes payday loan burdens, helps borrowers find financial success

Maury County nonprofit group, Pay Grace Forward is removing the crushing stone of high-interest loans with a program that brings freedom from loan debt.

The group works with First Farmers & Merchants Bank to take out low-interest loans to pay off high-interest payday lenders who are holding loan consumers hostage with finance charges that are difficult to pay back.

The only catch to PGF paying off a loan is that clients must repay the loan at a lower interest rate and agree to financial coaching led by face-to-face “client-friend” mentoring.

Clients must go through 12 sessions, once a week with a curriculum-based budget guidebook led by one of two mentors paired with each person.

“We really want to focus on building relationships and offering hope," executive director, Laurie Cole said.

In the best of scenarios, Cole said she has seen people go through the program, pay off their debt and then return to mentor others once they’ve received their own debt relief.

Mentors need no extensive training or knowledge in budgeting but do have to complete a short mentor program led by Cole.

“Most mentors are local church members who have a heart for serving beyond the walls of the church building,” Cole said.

The partnership with FF&M Bank helps borrowers pay off loans that are small by comparison to a far greater payoff with payday lenders.

“Just recently we helped a lady who was paying $275 every other week, take her payment down to $140 a month,” Cole said.

A way out of the ‘debt trap’

Treasurer for PGF, Marcus Houston with FF&M Bank helps facilitate the loan relief process from his role as a CRA officer, which helps with community development.

Houston saw the opportunity to help those struggling with debt, knowing that Tennessee is number three in the nation for payday lending.

“I have an obligation to look for partnerships that help people move forward [with their finances],” Houston said. “Many people may renew their loans up to eight times. That’s not really helping anybody.”

Recipients do not have to have good credit or even any credit, Houston said.

Client repayment of the PGF loan attains a 2.25% fixed interest rate that is backed up by an investment-based savings account, providing security for the loans.

“The greatest thing here is the financial literacy component,” Houston said. “People who receive the help end up saying, ‘oh, I see why I don’t have money.’ When [clients] look at [their finances], they come to realize how much money they can actually have.”

Cole and Houston said the organization is a service conceived by Russ Adcox and Randy Nichols, who is also director of the free ride service, Maury United Ministries in Columbia.

The group sprouted up from a conversation on social media in 2013 with a post by Adcox, Cole said.

“Russ had written a Facebook post, saying, ‘how many payday loan places can one street have?’ talking about James Campbell Boulevard,” Cole said.

“People started commenting, saying we should eliminate them all,” Cole said. “The more realistic approach to that was why don’t we just help people at a grassroots level, one person at a time.”

The idea grew as the group began to help people find a way out of the debt trap.

With some ebb and flow, the organization experienced setbacks that delayed their outreach during COVID-19, Cole said.

Profit industry propping up payday lenders, politicians

A recent investigative report by The Tennessean found that payday lenders are mammoth political contributors, with Advance Financial’s PAC standing at the top of the pack over the last 10 years contributing more than $2 million since 2012.

The payday lending lobby looms large in Tennessee – a state with 1,900 registered lenders across the state and one of the highest spending industries to lobby Tennessee legislators, the report stated.

Tennessee law has required lenders to limit payday loan amounts, terms and capping interest rates at 15% of the borrower’s pay thanks to legislation in 2012, but lawmakers found a replacement with the birth of the flex loan.

Flex loans, which were legalized in 2015 are the primary money maker now more so than payday loans, with a percentage rate of 279% according to the Tennessean report.

Maury County is no different when it comes to abundant payday lender options and with 35.6% of households maintaining an income under $35,000 a year, according to census reports, many can see the immediate fix a loan provides without knowing the final cost of that fix, Houston said.

For those who borrow and find it difficult to escape, Pay Grace Forward can step in and provide the response in a way that no other option provides, Houston said.

“If you are looking for an organization to partner with where you can see the difference, you can see that with Pay Grace Forward,” Houston said.

For more information, visit paygraceforward.org.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Pay Grace Forward helps borrowers find financial success