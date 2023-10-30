Pay hikes of up to 44% used to recruit lawyers in Rockford area

Annual salaries for newly hired prosecutors in Winnebago County have gone from $45,000 to $65,000 in the past three years, an era marked by lingering impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and Illinois' removal of cash bail.

Increasing starting pay by 44% over three years was a necessary move, State's Attorney J. Hanley explained, allowing Winnebago County to compete for talented lawyers in an increasingly competitive field.

There were similar pay increases for public defenders in Winnebago County. Public Defender Nick Zimmerman said starting pay has gone from about $45,000 a few years ago to $63,000 now — pay that was needed, Zimmerman said, to fill vacancies where workloads have increased with the implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act and the elimination of cash bail.

"It's more than a step in the right direction," Hanley said. "The County Board really recognized the importance of ensuring that our state's attorneys and our public defenders are paid appropriately and competitively, and how that really effects public safety and justice in Winnebago County."

Pay to stay

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook, the median pay for lawyers in the U.S. in 2022 was $135,740. In Illinois, it was $152,980.

The Winnebago County Board increased Hanley's budget from $5.8 million last year to $7.4 million in fiscal year 2024, a 27.8% increase in part to pay for the increased personnel costs.

The 2024 fiscal year budget increase puts Hanley in a better position to compete for new hires and fill vacancies. Hanley said he has 38 full time prosecutors on the payroll but should have 45 to be fully staffed.

"My goal has always been to have 45 full-time attorneys and pay them in a way in which they'll want to stay," Hanley said. "Eventually, some of them are going to move on for a variety of reasons. But I want to get them in the door, and hopefully they're staying for at least three years."

Yearlong vacancies

In Boone County, State's Attorney Tricia Smith said it recently took her office 10 months to fill a vacancy for a prosecutor and about a year for the public defender's office to fill one for a defense attorney. Smith said starting pay for a prosecutor in her office six years ago was $50,000. It now ranges between $63,000 and $65,000 a year.

Before the global pandemic, Smith said she would often receive unsolicited applications from lawyers seeking a prosecutor job. That rarely happens anymore, she said.

"We also have struggled to find assistant states attorneys," Smith said, adding that she is for now at full strength with nine prosecutors in her office. "We actually had an opening starting in January and I literally just filled it. "

Calls and emails to the Stephenson County State's Attorney's office in Freeport were not returned.

