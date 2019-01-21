Pay just £3.40 a month for StrongVPN with this Data Privacy Day special offer

Twitter More

We've already spoken about Data Privacy Day, and we are probably going to continue talking about it all week, because the date has sparked a massive influx of fantastic VPN deals.

Data Privacy Day falls on Jan. 28, and to bring attention to the signature event in a greater privacy awareness effort, StrongVPN has cut the price of its annual plan by an extra 25%. This means the total saving on list price is now a massive 56%. You can secure StrongVPN for 12 months for just £3.40 a month in this promotion, available until midnight on Jan. 28.

You'll be billed in one lump, paying just over £40 for the whole year. That's an extra discount of around £15 over the course of the plan. This deal is only available to new customers and comes with a generous 30-day money-back guarantee, so you don't have to feel like you are taking a gamble with StrongVPN. Read more...

