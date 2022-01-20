‘Pay That Man His Money’: 50 Cent Trolls Teairra Mari on Instagram Once More, Reminding Everyone That She Still Owes Him Money

It’s already bad enough that 50 Cent won’t let a person forget an embarrassing moment in their life, but you will definitely be a target for him on social media if you owe him money.

On Wednesday, the rapper posted an old Instagram photo of reality TV star Teairra Mari, standing alongside her lawyer and speaking at a press conference about the case that she had filed against 50 Cent for revenge porn.

50 Cent and Teairra Mari. (Photo: 50cent/Instagram) (Photo: @misstmari/Instagram)

He wrote, “Remember this, Smh she better give me my money. before it start to feel like she went to college and her student loans catching up with her,” in the caption.

Mari sued in 2018 after she claimed her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad leaked pictures and videos of her on her own Instagram account without her consent. At the news conference announcing the lawsuit, she said, “I found out that my boyfriend was cheating on me, so I broke up with him. Right after that, he posted a sex tape and an obscene photo of me, clearly to humiliate me. Then his good friend 50 Cent posted the obscene photo of me on his Instagram and said, ‘Get the strap.’”

50 Cent trolls Teairra Mari to get his money. (Photo: @50cent/Instagram)

She claimed that Abdul-Ahad and 50 were trying to “sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade her,” but 50 said he was simply reposting what was already on the internet. As for Abdul-Ahad, he denied her claims that he hacked her Instagram account and released the video.

Unfortunately for Mari, her claims against both Abdul-Ahad and 50 Cent were dismissed in court by January 2019. 50 Cent was awarded damages from Mari for his legal fees, which came to about $30,000 at the time. Her failure to pay 50 his money has not prompted him to troll her on Instagram, but it’s also led to extra thousands of dollars in penalties she owes. This brings her amount to nearly $50,000 that she owes 50 Cent.

Fans had mixed reactions to 50’s post. One person defended him, saying, “Pay that man his money,” and someone else added, “keep the foot on her neck I don’t care how much money I have I want wats owed to me.” Another person joked, “You like a student loan you don’t go away.”

Someone else showed sympathy for Mari, “Not funny! Stop allowing this man to disrespect black women.”

Mari has yet to respond to 50 Cent.

