We should pay more attention to Windsor's architecture, says professor

A retired architecture professor has said that Windsorites should pay more attention to the architectural heritage of their city.

Ahead of his free lecture entitled Windsor's Amazing Architecture Hiding in Plain Sight, Frank Perissinotti shared his thoughts about some interesting buildings in the city.

"It's something that I wanted to make people aware of — buildings that they drive by every single day and they don't always pay attention to," Perissinotti told CBC News.

"There's a lot of amazing stories about some of the buildings that we have here locally, especially the architects and the people that had them commissioned."

The lecture is taking place Feb., 20 at the Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor.

"Windsor's architecture is amazing," Perissinotti added. "There was a lot of great turn of the century buildings that we have in the city.... In the 1920s, Windsor was a very thriving city and along with Detroit."

Perissinotti's lecture will focus mostly on architecture in downtown Windsor.

Here are some of the buildings that Perissinotti will discuss.

The Old Pump House (1913)

The Old Pump House was designed by a very prominent firm out of Detroit and that firm was called Smith, Hinchman & Grylls

What's commonly known as the "Old Pump House" actually has another name: The Windsor Water Intake Building.

"It was designed by a very prominent firm out of Detroit and that firm was called Smith, Hinchman & Grylls," Perissinotti said.

The firm, now known at The Smith Group, were responsible for some of Detroit's most iconic buildings, including the Penobscot Building, the Guardian Building and the Buhl Building.

"(The Water Intake Building) was built as part of the original municipal water system that we had in Windsor that was created in the 1900s," Perissinotti explained. "It served to draw water from the Detroit River and to supply the municipal water system."

The Equity Chambers Building (1911)

The Equity Chambers Building started life as a stable in the 1880s.

According to Perissinotti, this building has a storied history dating back to the 1880s.

"It actually started as.... an addition to a stable that was owned by William McGregor," he said.

McGregor was a prominent local businessman and politician, who provided horses to the Union Army during the Civil War.

"In 1911, the estate of William McGregor sold this building to another company that came from Detroit," Perissinotti explained. "They were called the Grinnell Brothers Piano Company and they actually started building pianos here in our city."

In 1925, the building was purchased again by a law firm, which transformed it into what Windsorites see today.

The Security Building (1927)

The Security Building on University Avenue was part of the financial district of Windsor in the early 20th century.

The Security Building on University Avenue was part of the financial district of Windsor.

"This building is a great example of what's called 'Chicago style architecture,'" Perissinotti said.

The 10-story structure was designed by famed local architect James Pennington, whose architectural firm had other buildings on the same street.

"James Pennington is is credited with over 600 designs here in the City of Windsor," Perissinotti marvelled. "When you think of the size of our city, especially back in 1920s, for him to have designed 600 buildings — it's quite amazing."

St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (1930)

Frank Perissinotti said that St. Peter's Maronite Church is the only example of an art deco church in Canada.

Now known as St. Peter's Maronite Church, the church is not only a unique building in Windsor, but across the whole country.

"To my knowledge, [it is] the only art deco church in all of Canada and it's on our National Historical Register," Perissinotti said.

Art deco style was a style of architecture that was popular in the 1920s. It originated in Paris and it spread to North America — influencing iconic buildings like the Empire State Building.

"[It's ] probably the best example that we have here in our city in Windsor and it shows the the level of detail during this time," he said.

"The level of detail and the skill that the masons would have needed to [have to] build these buildings is really difficult to find today, but it spoke to a great level of pride, work and craftsmanship."