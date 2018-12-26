How to Pay Off Your Holiday Credit Card Debt in 3 Months or Less

Of course, it’s easy to feel the pressure to spend during the holidays. But you don’t want to let overspending set you back financially in the new year. So if you ended up charging a little too much in 2018, here’s how to quickly pay off your holiday debt and start 2019 off on the right financial foot .

The holidays are a time for joy, family, giving … and racking up debt. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that more than a quarter of Americans have fallen into debt paying for holiday expenses — and it’s not a small amount of debt, either. Overall, the average amount owed among those with holiday debt was more than $1,000.

Of course, it’s easy to feel the pressure to spend during the holidays. But you don’t want to let overspending set you back financially in the new year. So if you ended up charging a little too much in 2018, here’s how to quickly pay off your holiday debt and start 2019 off on the right financial foot.

Figure Out How Much Debt You Have

To pay off your holiday debt quickly, you need to know what you’re dealing with, said Steven Donovan, a money coach at EvenStevenMoney.com. That means opening your credit card bills or checking your statements online. Add up all your balances to get a clear picture of how much holiday debt you have.

“It doesn’t help to stick your head in the sand; the debt will still be there,” Donovan said. “Remember, if you don’t know where you are today, you won’t know what direction to head.”

Develop the Right Debt Payoff Mindset

You might feel overwhelmed by how much you owe. But you can find the motivation to pay it off by focusing on the benefits of being debt-free. Melissa Thomas, founder of Melissa the Coach financial coaching, suggests asking yourself why it is important to you to pay off your debt and what you’ll do with the extra money once your debts are paid. Thomas paid off more than $40,000 in debt to free up more cash to go to Elton John concerts and possibly meet the rock legend in person someday.

Create a Debt Payoff Plan

Another way to avoid feeling overwhelmed by your debt is breaking down the total you owe into manageable amounts, Thomas said. For example, if you have $1,000 of holiday debt and want to pay it off in three months, you’d need to make monthly payments of about $333. If you get paid twice a month, that’s about $166 per paycheck — or only about $11 a day.

You could also make a chart showing how much you need to pay each week or month to eliminate your debt and track your progress. Donovan said he did this as he paid off $300,000 in debt.

Start as Soon as Possible

You don’t have to wait until you get your credit card bills to start making payments, said debt resolution attorney Leslie Tayne. “In fact, the more frequently you make payments, the less interest you’ll end up paying and the more quickly you’ll be paid off,” she said. “So you may want to consider making weekly or biweekly payments.”

Try Paying Off High-Rate Debt First

Focusing on your credit card or loan with the smallest balance first and making only minimum payments on other debts can help you feel a sense of accomplishment and build momentum to pay off bigger debts. However, you could actually pay off what you owe faster by prioritizing your debt with the highest interest rate.

“The credit cards with the highest interest rates are the ones that will end up costing you the most in the long run,” Tayne said. “Consider focusing on those first to decrease how much you owe over time.”

Find Expenses You Can Temporarily Eliminate

To pay off your holiday debt quickly, take a look at what you might be able to live without for a few months, Tayne said. You could cancel some subscription services, eliminate lunches out and make coffee at home to free up extra cash for debt repayment. “And you may find that even after your debts are paid off, you may not miss what you cut back on,” Tayne said.

Minimize Costs You Can't Eliminate

You can’t eliminate all of your monthly expenses, but there are plenty you can reduce. For example, you can cut your phone and cable bills by simply making phone calls to your providers, Donovan said.

“Once you are chatting with a customer rep, tell them that you want to cancel your service because the monthly payment is too high and mention how much cheaper the service is over at the competition,” he said. He helped a client save $50 a month — $600 a year — by doing this.