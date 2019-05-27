How to pay off student loans without a billionaire bailout

Who wouldn't want to see their college loans paid off by a billionaire benefactor? Or even take part in a TV game show to pay off all that college debt?

Nearly 400 graduates in the Class of 2019 at Morehouse College in Atlanta will receive a stunning graduation gift – all their college debt wrapped up and paid off by Robert F. Smith, who started out as a chemical engineer and later founded the technology-focused investment firm Vista Equity Partners.

And truTV's "Paid Off with Michael Torpey" returned in May with new episodes at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays. The comedy game show puts college graduates to a trivia test. The ultimate prize: Enough cash to pay off the winner's college debt. The highest total winner from past episodes was Jess Kim, who won $62,758. Now, TV viewers also will have a shot at winning up to $3,000 to put toward their own student debt.

The idea of paying off someone's college debt is one worth emulating. Maybe it's time that billionaires pay it forward by picking up the tab for a bunch of student loans, instead of writing a check for yet another monument on campus. It's a thought.

Borrowing advice: College freshmen, don't get schooled on your student loan

'God has smiled on me': One Morehouse College student's $100,000 in debt, vanished

It truly is time to let go of the notion that today's student can carry the full cost of college by working full time in the summer, taking a part-time job during school and taking on a small amount of student loans. It's just not cutting it for many families, even those at some state universities, given the fast-rising cost of college.

Intisar Fawaz, 22 has fun with her graduation cap as her sister Naveen Fawaz photographs her with her iPhone in front of the Fox Theatre in downtown Detroit on Friday, May 3, 2019. Fawaz had just graduated from Wayne State University with a Bachelors of Arts in Biology. More

More companies are starting to realize the financial stress facing student loan borrowers. And some employers, including Carhartt based in Dearborn, have added benefits programs to help pay down student loans.

About 65% of college seniors who graduated from public and private nonprofit colleges in 2017 had student loan debt, according to the Project on Student Debt. Borrowers owed an average of $28,650, roughly 1% higher than the 2016 average. Updated figures will be released later this year.

Based on that 2017 data, the average debt for graduates from the private, historically black, all-male Morehouse College then was $31,833, with 80% of graduates carrying student loan debt.

By comparison, graduates of the private Alma College in Michigan had an average debt of $39,264. And Albion College's average debt per borrower was $44,140, based on data from the Institute for College Access & Success and its Project on Student Debt.

The average debt per borrower was $25,712 at the University of Michigan and $32,310 at Michigan State University in 2017, according to the report.

More: Federal student loan interest rates about to get first cut in 3 years

More: Elizabeth Warren's plan for student loan forgiveness: Don't bank on it

How gifts help

The sooner the debt is paid off, of course, the less interest builds over time. So it does help when a gift – maybe from parents or even some companies that now offer to help pay off student loans – cuts into the outstanding student loan balance.

Smith's unprecedented proclamation during his commencement address this spring is a huge break.

"Instead of devoting thousands of dollars a month to student loan payments or being in an income-driven repayment plan for decades, they will now be able to invest in themselves," said Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and vice president of research for Savingforcollege.com.