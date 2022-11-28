When do you need to pay your property taxes? Here’s what you need to know

Tarrant County taxpayers have the option of paying their property taxes in two equal installments. To qualify, they have to pay one half of their taxes owed by Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to Wendy Burgess, Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector.

The next payment in the plan is due June 30, 2023 – no penalties or interest will accrue until after this date.

Tax statements were mailed out in October. According to the county, failure to receive a notice does not invalidate the taxes owed, penalties or interest. Taxpayers can go to the county payment portal to request a printout or send an email to taxoffice@tarrantcountytx.gov. Signing up for paperless billing is also available.

If the installment plan is not your choice, the deadline for paying property taxes in full is Jan. 31, 2023.

Payments can be made in person at any of the eight Tax Office locations.

Operating hours are 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m..

Electronic checks and credit cards are accepted over the internet at or by phone at 817-884-1110.

There is no additional fee for e-checks.

There is a fee for the use of debit and credit cards payable directly to the card provider.

For more information, call 817-884-1100 or by email at taxoffice@tarrantcountytx.gov.